MULTIPLE TEAMS EVALUATE AREA TORNADO DAMAGE

AT LEAST 17 TORNADOES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED TOUCHING DOWN IN IOWA LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, INCLUDING PERHAPS A HALF-DOZEN THAT ARE CLASSIFIED AS E-F-2S, WITH WINDS UP TO 135 MILES AN HOUR.

METEOROLOGIST CRAIG COGIL OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, SAYS IT MAY BE SEVERAL DAYS BEFORE THEY HAVE A COMPLETE TORNADO TALLY, AS MULTIPLE TEAMS ARE EVALUATING THE DAMAGE:

TORNADOES1 OC…..FOR THIS SYSTEM. :10

THE OMAHA WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE ISSUED 42 TORNADO WARNINGS ON FRIDAY FOR ITS REGION OF NEBRASKA AND IOWA, WHILE COGIL SAYS THE JOHNSTON OFFICE ISSUED PERHAPS ANOTHER TWO DOZEN FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL IOWA.

HE SAYS SECONDS CAN MEAN A TREMENDOUS DIFFERENCE TO ANYONE WHO MAY BE IN HARM’S WAY.

TORNADOES2 OC……..APPROPRIATE ACTION” :16

FRIDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER MARKS THE SECOND TORNADO OUTBREAK IN IOWA THIS MONTH.

ON APRIL 16TH, THERE WERE 13 TORNADOES THAT TOUCHED DOWN IN THE STATE.

Photo by Melanie Carlson in Pleasant Hill through Radio Iowa