1ST CITY ARTWALK OF THE YEAR SET FOR THURSDAY

THE FIRST SIOUX CITY ARTWALK OF 2024 TAKES PLACE ON THURSDAY,

ART CENTER DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR SUMMER AMMAN SAYS IT’S A COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER AND DOWNTOWN ART GALLERIES INCLUDING GALLERY 103, THREE RIVERS ART GALLERY, ART SUX GALLERY, AND VANGARDE ARTS:

AMMAN SAYS THE FIRST ART WALK THIS YEAR HAS A SPECIAL ADDED FEATURE;

THE COMMUNITY IS INVITED TO VIEW ARTWORK ON DISPLAY AND HAVE SNACKS AND DRINKS TO START; THEN MOVE TO THE HO-CHUNK CENTRE TO VIEW THE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ART SHOW.

FUTURE ARTWALK DATES ARE THURSDAY, JULY 11, AND THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10.