REYNOLDS ISSUES STORM DISASTER PROCLAMATION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN RESPONSE TO THE SEVERE WEATHER THAT OCCURRED ON FRIDAY, APRIL 26TH.

DOZENS OF HOMES IN THE TOWN OF MINDEN, IOWA WERE DESTROYED BY A MASSIVE TORNADO.

THE TOWN, WHOSE POPULATION IS FEWER THAN 600, WAS STILL WITHOUT POWER OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER A TORNADO RIPPED THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING AROUND 6 P.M.

ONE WOMAN DESCRIBED WHAT IT WAS LIKE AS HER FAMILY HUDDLED INSIDE THEIR HOME:

MINDEN OC……..ABOVE US. :18

IN ADDITION TO THE HOMES THAT WERE DESTROYED, POWER LINES WERE TORN DOWN AND GAS LINES WERE BROKEN.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY OFFICIALS SAID IN A NEWS RELEASE THAT FOUR PEOPLE WERE INJURED, THREE OF WHOM WERE TREATED AND RELEASED

THE FOURTH WAS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL SUNDAY.

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM.

THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM PROVIDES GRANTS OF UP TO $5,000 FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH INCOMES UP TO 200 PERCENT OF THE FEDERAL POVERTY LEVEL.

GRANTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR HOME OR CAR REPAIRS, REPLACEMENT OF CLOTHING OR FOOD, AND TEMPORARY HOUSING EXPENSES.

RECEIPTS ARE REQUIRED FOR THOSE SEEKING REIMBURSEMENT FOR ACTUAL EXPENSES RELATED TO STORM RECOVERY.

THE GRANT APPLICATION AND INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE.