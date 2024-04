RECOVERY EFFORTS BEGIN FOLLOWING NEBRASKA TORNADOES

CLEAN UP IS CONTINUING IN PARTS OF NEBRASKA AND IOWA FOLLOWING FRIDAY’S DEVASTATING TORNADOES THAT CAUSED MASSIVE DESTRUCTION.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TOURED THE DAMAGE IN THE OMAHA SUBURB OF ELKHORN ON SATURDAY, WHICH WAS ONE OF THE HARDEST HIT AREAS:

ELKHORN1 OC……FOR TWO MONTHS. :22

PILLEN IS THANKFUL THAT RESIDENTS HAD PLENTY OF WARNING ABOUT THE APPROACHING STORM, AND THERE WERE FEW INJURIES:

ELKHORN2 OC…..PEOPLE ARE SAFE. :17

COMMERCIAL AIRLINE FLIGHTS ARE BACK TO NORMAL AT OMAHA’S EPPLEY AITFIELD, BUT CLEANUP AND RECOVERY OPERATIONS CONTINUE ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE AIRPORT.

A TORNADO CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO THE GENERAL AVIATION PART OF THE FACILTY, WITH SEVERAL HANGARS AND PRIVATE PLANES DAMAGED OR DESTROYED.

THE AIRPORT IS OPEN FOR FLIGHT OPERATIONS, BUT PUBLIC ACCESS TO THE GENERAL AVIATION PORTION OF THE AIRPORT REMAINS RESTRICTED.

Photo from Eppley Airfield Facebook page