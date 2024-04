NIPCO CREWS HELP RESTORE POWER IN WESTERN IOWA

LOCAL CREWS FROM NORTHWEST IOWA POWER COOPERATIVE WERE DISPATCHED FOLLOWING THE TORNADOES FRIDAY TO RESTORE ELECTRICITY TO THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE NIPCO SYSTEM.

ANGELA CATTON, MANAGER OF MEMBER RELATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT AT NIPCO, SAID CREWS WORKED THROUGH THE WEEKEND TO RESTORE POWER TO AREAS WHERE TORNADIC ACTIVITY CAUSED WIDESPREAD DAMAGE AND OUTAGES:

ANGELA1 OC….SATURDAY MORNING. :15

CATTON SAYS THE LOCAL CREWS REGROUPED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, AND MEN AND TRUCKS ROLLED OUT AGAIN TO CONTINUE REPAIRING SEVERAL DOWNED STRUCTURES AND LINES:

ANGELA2 OC….OF THE SYSTEM. :21

GOING INTO SUNDAY MORNING, IOWA RANKED FIRST IN THE NATION WITH 52 REPORTED TORNADOES SO FAR IN 2024.

OHIO WAS SECOND AND NEBRASKA THIRD.

Photo from NIPCO