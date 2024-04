FATAL SHOOTING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY

ONE MAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A FATAL SHOOTING EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

POLICE THERE SAY OFFICERS AND EMS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE FLATWATER CROSSING APARTMENTS JUST BEFORE 4:30 A.M. AND FOUND A 24 YEAR OLD MALE, DECEASED, WITH AN APPARENT GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.

INVESTIGATORS FOUND THAT THE VICTIM HAD BEEN SHOT BY A SECOND MALE OCCUPANT WHO WAS HANDLING A FIREARM AND ALLEGEDLY UNINTENTIONALLY SHOT THE VICTIM.

POLICE SAY ALCOHOL IS BELIEVED TO BE A INVOLVED.

INVESTIGATORS SUBSEQUENTLY ARRESTED TOBIAS THOMAS OF SIOUX CITY ON A CHARGE OF MANSLAUGHTER.

THOMAS IS CURRENTLY HELD IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.

THE INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING.