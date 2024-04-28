Clark Cup Conference Finals Set

Matchups for the United States Hockey League Conference Finals have been determined following the conclusion of the Conference Semifinals.

In Western Conference action, the Anderson Cup Champion and #1 seed Fargo Force play the #2-seed Sioux City. Fargo advanced after earning a 3-0 series win over Tri-City. Sioux City earned a 3-0 series win over Lincoln.

#1 Fargo vs. #2 Sioux City

Game 1: Sunday, April 28, Sioux City at Fargo, 5:05 p.m. CST

Game 2: Monday, April 29, Sioux City at Fargo, 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 3: Thursday, May 2, Fargo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 4*: Friday, May 3, Fargo at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 5*: Sunday, May 5, Sioux City at Fargo, 5:05 p.m. CST

In the Eastern Conference, the #1 seed Dubuque Fighting Saints face #2-seed Muskegon. Dubuque advanced on the heels of a 3-1 series win over Youngstown, while Muskegon gained a 3-2 series win over Green Bay.

#1 Dubuque vs. #2 Muskegon

Game 1: Sunday, April 28, Muskegon at Dubuque, 5:05 p.m. CST

Game 2: Monday, April 29, Muskegon at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m CST

Game 3: Thursday, May 2, Dubuque at Muskegon, 7:10 p.m. EST

Game 4*: Friday, May 3, Dubuque at Muskegon, 7:10 p.m. EST

Game 5*: Sunday, May 5, Muskegon at Dubuque, 5:05 p.m. CST



*if necessary

Winners of the Western Conference Final and the Eastern Conference Final advance to the best-of-five 2024 Clark Cup Final.