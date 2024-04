LOCAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY SET FOR SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL TAKE PART IN THE D-E-A’S NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY THIS WEEKEND.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS IT’S THE FIRST OF TWO ANNUAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF OLD OR UNWANTED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS:

TAKEBACK6 OC……..THREE LOCATIONS. :16

THOSE LOCATIONS ARE DRILLING PHARMACY AT 4010 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, AND THE HY-VEES AT 3301 GORDON DRIVE AND 2827 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

SGT. GILL SAYS YOU DO NOT HAVE TO IDENTIFY YOURSELF WHEN YOU DROP OFF THE DRUGS:

TAKEBACK7 OC……….DISPOSE OF THE DRUGS. :25

HE SAYS IT IS A SAFE WAY TO DISPOSE OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS THAT ARE NO LONGER NEEDED.

DURING THE LAST NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK, THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT COLLECTED OVER 200 POUNDS OF MEDICATION FOR DISPOSAL.

LIQUIDS (INCLUDING INTRAVENOUS SOLUTIONS), SYRINGES AND OTHER SHARPS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

THE D-E-A WILL CONTINUE TO ACCEPT VAPING DEVICES AND CARTRIDGES AT ITS DROP OFF LOCATIONS PROVIDED LITHIUM BATTERIES ARE REMOVED.

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE TO A LOCATION ON SATURDAY, THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS A DROPBOX IN THEIR FRONT LOBBY WITH THE SAME NO QUESTIONS ASKED DROPOFF POLICY.