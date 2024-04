IOWA JOINS ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE LAWSUIT

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD HAS JOINED A 25-STATE LAWSUIT TO BLOCK PRESIDENT BIDEN’S LATEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE.

THE MANDATE REQUIRES THAT NEARLY 70% OF TOTAL CAR SALES BE ELECTRIC VEHICLES BY 2032.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC VEHICLES ACCOUNTED FOR ONLY 8.4% OF TOTAL SALES LAST YEAR.

BIRD SAYS FOR MANUFACTURERS TO CLOSE THE GAP AND REACH BIDEN’S ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE, THEY WILL HAVE TO STOP SELLING GAS-POWERED VEHICLES.

THIS MEANS THAT IOWANS WILL LOSE THEIR FREEDOM OF CHOICE IN THE MARKETPLACE AND BE FORCED TO BUY ELECTRIC CARS, SUVS, AND PICK-UPS AT A MUCH HIGHER COST

THAN THEIR CURRENT GAS-POWERED VEHICLES.

SHE SAYS THE BIDEN EPA’S ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE HAS DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES THAT WILL CRIPPLE THE AMERICAN ECONOMY, BANKRUPT MANUFACTURERS, THREATEN JOBS, RAISE PRICES, AND UNDERMINE THE RELIABILITY OF THE ELECTRIC GRID.

NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA ARE ALSO SUING THE ADMINISTRATION IN THE LAWSUIT.