HARRISON COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

A LITTLE SIOUX, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF A RURAL HARRISON COUNTY MAN SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRINMINAL INVESTIGATION SAYS 22-YEAR-OLD SEBASTIN O’BRIEN IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AFTER A STRING OF EVENTS THAT STARTED WHEN HARRISON COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A VEHICLE ROLLOVER SOUTH OF MODALE.

O’BRIEN WAS ALLEGEDLY DRIVING THE PICKUP THAT CRASHED AND THEN WAS PICKED UP BY A THIRD PARTY AND DRIVEN TO MODALE WHERE HE GOT INTO A PHYSICAL CONFRONTATION WITH THAT PERSON,

WHEN DEPUTIES ARRIVED TO THAT SCENE, O’BRIEN BECAME COMBATIVE WITH THEM AND AFTER A BRIEF STRUGGLE WITH THEM, O’BRIEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

INVESTIGATORS FOUND THE ROLLOVER VEHICLE DID NOT BELONG TO O’BRIEN.

DEPUTIES WENT TO THE RURAL MISSOURI VALLEY RESIDENCE OF THE VEHICLE’S REGISTERED OWNER AND FOUND HIM DECEASED INSIDE THE RESIDENCE WITH TRAUMA RELATED INJURIES.

O’BRIEN IS BEING HELD IN THE HARRISON COUNTY JAIL WITH ADDITIONAL CHARGES PENDING.