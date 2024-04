FOOD BANKS ALSO “RESCUE” FOOD

MONDAY WAS EARTH DAY, AND IOWA’S FOOD BANKS MAKE EVERY DAY EARTH DAY IN THEIR EFFORTS TO SAVE PERFECTLY GOOD FOOD FROM LANDFILLS AND GET IT ONTO DINNER TABLES FOR IOWANS FACING FOOD INSECURITY.

VALERIE PETERSEN, ASSOCIATE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THEY HAVE A GREAT PARTNERSHIP WITH SEVERAL LOCAL RETAILERS TO “RESCUE” FOOD, SUCH AS APPLES AND OTHER PRODUCE:

FOODSAVE1 OC……..GOING TO USE IT QUICKLY. :21

ACCORDING TO THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, UP TO 40% OF THE U.S. FOOD SUPPLY IS WASTED EVERY YEAR.

SOME OF THAT HAS TO DO WITH CHANGES IN DEMAND FOR CERTAIN PRODUCTS FROM YEAR TO YEAR.

A BIG SELLER ONE YEAR OR MONTH MAY NOT BE AS POPULAR THE FOLLOWING ONE:

FOODSAVE2 OC…..NO PROBLEM. :19

THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND AND ITS PARTNERS “RESCUED” OVER TWO MILLION POUNDS IN 2023;

FOODSAVE3 OC……..THAT ARE SHORT DATED. :25

PETERSEN SAYS THERE ARE SAFETY CHECKS THAT TAKE PLACE WITH THE RESCUED FOOD ITEMS:

FOODSAVE4 OC………DATES ON ITEMS. ;08

THIS EARTH DAY, THE IOWA FOOD BANK ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCED 27,159,465 POUNDS OF FOOD WAS RESCUED IN 2023 BY THE SIX FEEDING AMERICA MEMBER FOOD BANKS SERVING IOWA.

PREVENTING WHOLESOME FOOD FROM GOING TO THE LANDFILL IS THE VERY REASON FOOD BANKING BEGAN.