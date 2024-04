REYNOLDS STATEMENT ON END OF LEGISLATIVE SESSION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT AFTER LAWMAKERS CONCLUDED THE 2024 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION EARLY SATURDAY.

IN IT SHE SAID “IOWA HAS SET A COURSE FOR TRANSFORMATION, AND IT WAS THE DRIVING FORCE OF THE 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION”.

REYNOLDS STATED “WE PRIORITIZED SPECIAL EDUCATION REFORM AND EARLY LITERACY INSTRUCTION TO HELP ALL STUDENTS REACH THEIR POTENTIAL, AND INCREASED TEACHER SALARIES TO ATTRACT AND RETAIN THE BEST EDUCATORS FOR OUR SCHOOLS.

WE CUT TAXES, FURTHER REDUCING AND ACCELERATING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A FLAT TAX FOR ALL IOWANS WITH TAXABLE INCOME.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS PROUD OF WHAT WAS ACCOMPLISHED THIS YEAR AND LOOKS FORWARD TO CONTINUING TO BUILD UPON OUR STRONG FOUNDATION, ENSURING PROSPERITY AND STABILITY FOR EVERY IOWAN.”

FILE PHOTO