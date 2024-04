IOWA MORATORIUM ON NEW CASINOS TO END

ONE BILL THAT DIDN’T PASS IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SATURDAY WAS A MEASURE TO EXTEND A MORATORIUM ON NEW CASINOS IN IOWA UNTIL 2029.

THE IOWA HOUSE OVERWHELMINGLY VOTED TO CONTINUE THE CURRENT MORATORIUM THAT EXPIRES ON JULY 1ST.

REPRESENTATIVE SAMI SCHEETZ FROM CEDAR RAPIDS OBJECTED, SAYING THE PROPOSED RULES WOULD EFFECTIVELY BLOCK CEDAR RAPIDS FROM GETTING A CASINO LICENSE.

NOCASINO OC…A CASINO OPERATION.” :10

THE HOUSE APPROVED THE EXTENDED CASINO MORATORIUM AND NEW REGULATIONS FOR CASINO APPLICATIONS ON A 71 TO 21 VOTE.

THE BILL WAS THEN SENT TO THE SENATE, BUT THEY REFUSED TO CONSIDER THE MEASURE AND ADJOURNED FOR THE YEAR WITHOUT VOTING ON THE BILL.

