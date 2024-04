IOWA LAWMAKERS PASS BOY SCOUT ABUSE RELIEF BILL

IOWA LAWMAKERS DID PASS A BILL TO HELP HUNDREDS OF IOWANS GET A FULL PAYMENT FROM A LEGAL SETTLEMENT FOR VICTIMS WHO WERE ABUSED BY BOY SCOUT LEADERS.

THAT’S REPRESENTATIVE ANN MEYER OF FORT DODGE.

FRIDAY WAS THE DEADLINE TO PROVIDES AN EXEMPTION TO THE IOWA LAW THAT REQUIRES CHILD SEX ABUSE VICTIMS TO FILE LAWSUITS BY THE TIME THEY REACH THE AGE OF 19 — OR WITHIN FOUR YEARS OF WHEN THEY REALIZED THEY’D BEEN ABUSED.

AN ESTIMATED 300 TO 700 IOWANS WOULD HAVE HAD THEIR CLAIM REDUCED UP TO 70%.

REPRESENTATIVE TIMI BROWN-POWERS OF WATERLOO, SAYS THOSE IOWA MEN WHO WERE VICTIMIZED WERE COUNTING ON THE LEGISLATURE TO ACT AND SHE USED TO WORK WITH ONE OF THEM.

THE HOUSE PASSED THE BILL FRIDAY ON A 90 TO ONE VOTE, BUT HOUSE MEMBERS MADE AN ADJUSTMENT TO THE BILL.

REPRESENTATIVE CHARLEY THOMSON OF CHARLES CITY SAYS THE CHANGE MAKES THE LEGISLATURE’S INTENT CLEAR.

THOMSON SAYS WITHOUT THE CHANGE, THERE WAS A GOOD CHANCE SOMEONE WOULD SUE TO BLOCK THE BILL FROM BECOMING LAW.

THE GOVERNOR IMMEDIATELY SIGNED THE BILL INTO LAW AND SAID HE HOPES IT BRINGS SOME SENSE OF JUSTICE AND CLOSURE.