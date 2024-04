2024 IOWA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS FOR THE YEAR

IOWA LAWMAKERS WORKED LONG INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF SATURDAY TO FINALLY BEING THE 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION TO A CLOSE.

THE IOWA SENATE ADJOURNED JUST BEFORE 3:30 A.M. AND THE HOUSE WRAPPED UP THEIR YEAR AT 4:23 A.M. SATURDAY.

THE FINAL DAY OF DECISIONS AND VOTES STRETCHED OVER 20 HOURS.

LAWMAKERS APPROVED A BILLION DOLLAR CUT IN THE STATE INCOME TAX THAT WILL TAKE EFFECT NEXT YEAR AND FINALIZED A NEARLY NINE BILLION DOLLAR STATE SPENDING PLAN.

THE FINAL BILL SENT TO THE GOVERNOR CALLS FOR REDEPLOYING A DOZEN AGENTS FROM THE DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION WHO WORK AT THE STATE’S CASINOS TO A TASK FORCE THAT WILL WORK ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CASES.

THE GOVERNOR RECENTLY SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT AUTHORIZES LAW ENFORCEMENT TO ARREST UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS — AND GIVES IOWA JUDGES AUTHORITY TO ISSUE DEPORTATION ORDERS.