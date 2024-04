SMASHING PUMPKINS TO HEADLINE BATTERY PARK CONCERT

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS WILL BRING THEIR “WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR” TO THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO’S BATTERY PARK SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP AT BATTERY PARK.

THE LEGENDARY ALTERNATIVE MUSIC BAND WILL PERFORM ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 18TH.

SINCE FORMING IN CHICAGO IN 1988, THE GROUP HAS SOLD OVER 30 MILLION ALBUMS WORLDWIDE AND WON TWO GRAMMY AWARDS, TWO MTV VMAS, AND AN AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD.

TICKETS GO ON SALE NEXT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24TH, AT 10AM, AND MAY BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT

http://WWW.HARDROCKCASINOSIOUXCITY.COM

OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.

ALL EVENTS IN BATTERY PARK ARE OPEN TO ALL AGES.