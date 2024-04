A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY MARKED THE OPEN HOUSE OF A MARTIAL ARTS FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY.

TAYLOR PACE IS THE CO-OWNER AND GYM MANAGER OF JIU-JITSU AND KICKBOXING UNLIMITED:

PACE SAYS JIU-JITSU IS DIFFERENT THAN OTHER WELL KNOWN MARTIAL ARTS:

PACE SAYS HIS STUDENTS LEARN BOTH CONFIDENCE AND SKILLS IN THEIR TRAINING:

THE FACILITY IS LOCATED AT 6009 GORDON DRIVE.