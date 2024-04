EPA OK’S YEAR ROUND E-15 SALES FOR IOWA AND OTHER MIDWEST STATES

THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL ISSUE EMERGENCY WAIVERS TO PERMIT THE NATIONWIDE SALE OF E-15 FOR THE 2024 SUMMER DRIVING SEASON.

IOWA WAS ONE OF EIGHT MIDWEST STATES RECEIVING APPROVAL FOR THEIR REQUEST TO ALLOW YEAR-ROUND SALES OF E-15 ON A PERMANENT BASIS.

THAT APPROVAL IN FEBRUARY WOULD NOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNTIL THE SUMMER OF 2025, BUT TODAY’S ACTION ALLOWS SALES THIS SUMMER IN THE 8 MIDWEST STATES.

IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS THEY ARE PROUD OF ALL THE IOWANS WHO CONTINUED TO PUSH FOR THIS ACTION, INCLUDING IOWA FUEL RETAILERS, USDA SECRETARY TOM VILSACK, IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG AND OUR ENTIRE FEDERAL CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION.

SHAW CALLS IT A VICTORY FOR CONSUMER CHOICE AT THE PUMP AND FOR SAVING FAMILIES MONEY DURING THE BUSY SUMMER DRIVING SEASON.

E-15 IS A BLEND OF GASOLINE AND 15 PERCENT ETHANOL, THAT IS USUALLY 10 TO 20 CENTS PER GALLON LESS THAN E-10.

Graphic courtesy Iowa Renewable Fuels Asoc.