CITY RESIDENTS DASH TO CLEAN UP LITTER

SEVERAL HUNDRED ADULTS AND STUDENTS TURNED OUT TO HELP BEAUTIFY SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

ARAH MONTAGNE OF THE CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS THEY TOOK PART IN THE ANNUAL LITTER DASH EVENT:

ONE OF THE VOLUNTEER GROUPS WAS FROM THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR KEVIN POTTEBAUM SAYS THEY PLANNED TO PICK UP LITTER AROUND THEIR PEARL STREET NEIGHBORHOOD:

MONTAGNE SAYS THE VOLUNTEERS WERE PROVIDED GEAR TO FAN OUT ACROSS THE DOWNTOWN METRO AREA TO CLEAN UP THE LITTER THEY FOUND:

THE VOLUNTEER TEAMS WERE ALSO PROVIDED A PIZZA LUNCH AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER BEFORE THEY HEADED OUT.