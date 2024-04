ALBRECHT SAYS GOODBYE TO UNICAMERAL

NEBRASKA DISTRICT 17 STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON GAVE HER FAREWELL SPEECH AT THE END OF THURSDAY’S FINAL DAY OF THE UNICAMERAL SESSION.

ALBRECHT REPRESENTED DAKOTA, THURSTON, AND WAYNE COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THE PAST TWO TERMS:

SHE SAYS DESPITE THAT, BEING A STATE SENATOR IS STILL A DIFFICULT JOB AND YOU WILL NEVER PLEASE EVERYONE:

ALBRECHT IS A PRO-LIFE CHRISTIAN WITH 15 GRANDCHILDREN, AND EMBRACED THAT STANCE IN HER SERVICE:

DURING HER FIRST TERM IN THE LEGISLATURE, SHE SERVED ON THE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE AND AS THE CHAIR OF THE BUSINESS AND LABOR COMMITTEE BEING THE FIRST WOMAN AND FIRST FRESHMAN SENATOR TO DO SO.

IN HER SECOND TERM, SHE SERVED ON THE NATURAL RESOURCES, STATE-TRIBAL RELATIONS, AND TRANSPORTATION AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEES.

ALBRECHT WAS UNABLE TO RUN FOR ANOTHER FOUR YEARS BECAUSE OF THE STATE’S TERM LIMIT RULE.