PILLEN PLANS SPECIAL SESSION ON PROPERTY TAXES

NEBRASKA’S UNICAMERAL WRAPPED UP ITS 108TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION THURSDAY.

IT WAS THE 60TH AND LAST DAY OF THE 2ND YEAR OF THE SESSION…FOR NOW.

THAT’S BECAUSE GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TOLD LAWMAKERS IN HIS CLOSING ADDRESS TO THEM THAT HE WILL LIKELY CALL A SPECIAL SESSION BECAUSE THE SENATE DID NOT REDUCE PROPERTY TAXES THIS YEAR.

PILLEN THANKED 15 RETIRING SENATORS, BUT THEN SAID THEIR WORK ISN’T OVER YET:

PILLENTAX1 OC…….FROM MY SEAT. :19

HE SAYS NEBRASKA HAS TAKEN IN TWO BILLION DOLLARS MORE IN PROPERTY TAXES THAN A DECADE AGO:

PILLENTAX2 OC….THREE POINT FOUR. :26

PILLEN TOLD THE STATE LAWMAKERS THAT PRESSURE FROM LOBBYISTS WAS BEHIND THEIR INACTION ON THAT ISSUE AND THE DEFEAT OF A MEASURE TO CHANGE HOW NEBRASKA’S ELECTORAL VOTES ARE CAST IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS:

PILLENTAX3 OC….WINNER TAKE ALL. :27

PILLEN TOLD THE SENATORS TO ENJOY “HALFTIME” AND HE WOULD SEE THEM HERE AGAIN SOON.

THE GOVERNOR DID NOT MENTION ANY SPECIFIC DATE FOR A SPECIAL SESSION.

Sound & picture through Nebraska Public Broadcasting