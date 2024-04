LIGHT POLE CAUSED 9-1-1 DISRUPTION WEDNESDAY

THINGS ARE BACK TO NORMAL AFTER A WIDESPREAD 9-1-1 OUTAGE WAS REPORTED IN AT LEAST FOUR STATES ON WEDNESDAY.

RESIDENTS IN SOUTH DAKOTA LOST 9-1-1 PHONE SERVICE FOR THREE HOURS STARTING AROUND 8 P.M. WEDNESDAY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS 9-1-1 SERVICE WAS RESTORED SHORTLY AFTER 11 P.M.

LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS THERE ARE NO SIGNS OF A CYBER-ATTACK.

THE DISRUPTION WAS TRACED TO A LIGHT POLE INSTALLATION THAT CUT A LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES FIBER LINE.

LUMEN IS SOUTH DAKOTA’S 9-1-1 SERVICE VENDOR.

PARTS OF NEBRASKA, NEVADA AND TEXAS WERE ALSO UNABLE TO CALL THE NUMBER.