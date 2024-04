JUNIOR LEAGUE AWARDS MILDRED ANDERSON GRANTS

FOURTEEN SIOUXLAND NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS RECEIVED FUNDING FROM THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY THURSDAY IN A GATHERING AT THE REMAX CITY CENTRE.

SPOKESPERSON LETI O’KANE SAYS IT WAS PART OF THE ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION OF MILDRED ANDERSON GRANTS:

JRGRANT1 OC………GIVE THAT TO. :15

O’KANE SAYS THE 14 AWARDS WERE CHOSEN FROM A FIELD OF AROUND TWO DOZEN APPLICANTS:

JRGRANT2 OC……..COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS. :07

KRISTI ARLT ACCEPTED A GRANT FOR BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS:

JRGRANT3 OC…BE INVITED TOO. :24

AMONG THE OTHER 13 RECIPIENTS WERE CAMP HIGH HOPES, HAVEN HOUSE AND THE LEWIS AND CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER.