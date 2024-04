IOWA JOBLESS RATE HOLDS STEADY

THE UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS FOR MARCH ARE OUT AND IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THINGS ARE HOLDING STEADY.

TOWNSEND SAYS. THE WORKFORCE PARTICIPATION RATE DROPPED SLIGHTLY AS WELL.

SHE SAYS THERE WERE FOUR-THOUSAND NEW JOBS IN MARCH TO GO ALONG WITH THE 11-THOUSAND JOBS ADDED IN FEBRUARY, AND THEY ARE STARTING TO SEE INCREASES IN JOBS IN TYPICAL AREAS THAT ADD EMPLOYEES AS WE HEAD TOWARD SUMMER.

TOWNSEND SAYS IOWA’S ECONOMY CONTINUES TO BE RESILIENT.

THE U-S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FELL IN MARCH TO THREE-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT.

RADIO IOWA