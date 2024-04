ERNST TO HOLD FAFSA HEARING IN SIOUX CITY

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY TO HOST A ROUNDTABLE ON HOW STUDENTS AND FAMILIES HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY WHAT SHE CALLS THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION’S BOTCHED ROLLOUT OF THE NEW FREE APPLICATION FOR FEDERAL STUDENT AID KNOWN AS FAFSA.

ERNST WILL SPEAK AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IN THE OLSEN STUDENT CENTER AT 3609 PETERS AVENUE AT 5:30 P.M.

THE FAFSA FORM IS TYPICALLY ACCESSIBLE TO STUDENTS ON OCTOBER 1ST OF EACH YEAR, TO ALLOW FOR AMPLE TIME TO SUBMIT FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN ADVANCE OF BOTH STATE AND SCHOOL-SPECIFIC DEADLINES FOR AID ELIGIBILITY.

DUE TO INCOMPLETE PLANNING MEASURES, THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION RELEASED THIS YEAR’S VERSION THREE MONTHS LATE, CONDENSING THE TIMELINE FOR FAMILIES TO SUBMIT FOR AID.

THAT AND ADDITIONAL ACTIONS BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SUCH AS A CHANGE IN COUNTING LAND OWNERSHIP VALUE HAS PUT FARM FAMILIES AT A DISADVANTAGE IN THE FAFSA PROCESS.,