BANDITS MOURN LOSS OF FORMER STAR QB & COACH

FAMILY, FRIENDS AND LOCAL FOOTBALL FANS ARE MOURNING THE DEATH OF FORMER SIOUX CITY BANDITS QUARTERBACK AND ASSISTANT COACH JARROD DEGEORGIA.

DEGEORGIA, KNOWN TO THOSE AROUND THE BANDITS AS “JD”, WAS 49 YEARS OLD.

HE PLAYED COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT WAYNE STATE AND BECAME A FAN FAVORITE WITH THE BANDITS, THROWING FOR OVER 8600 YARDS AND 147 TOUCHDOWNS FOR THE INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM.

AFTER RETIRING AS A PLAYER, DEGEORGIA LATER BECAME THE BANDITS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR, AND WAS HEAD COACH FOR TWO SEASONS STARTING IN 2007.

HE LATER BECAME INVOLVED IN LOCAL RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT.

DEGEORGIA RETIRED FROM THE BANDITS ORGANIZATION AS AN ASSISTANT COACH IN OCTOBER OF 2022.