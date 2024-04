YOUTH UNITY EVENT TO BE HELD AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

A “YOUTH FOR UNITY” EVENT WILL BE HELD AT SIOUX CITY’S BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB THIS SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

MONIQUE SCARLETT OF UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY SAYS IT’S GEARED TO BRING YOUNG PEOPLE TOGETHER TO HAVE FUN AND GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER AND MEMBERS OF OUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT:

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT NEIGHBORHOOD YOU ARE FROM, SCARLETT SAYS IT’S A TIME TO GET TOGETHER AND GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER AND TALK ABOUT WHATEVER THINGS ARE OF INTEREST TO YOU:

SGT. TOM GILL IS THE POLICE LIAISON INVOLVED WITH PLANNING THE EVENT, AND SAYS THEY WILL HAVE A BOOTH SET UP WITH OFFICERS THERE TO HELP WITH ACTIVITIES:

SCARLETT SAYS THE HOPE IS TO GET THE YOUNG PEOPLE TALKING AND LET THEM KNOW ABOUT SOME THINGS THAT ARE AVAILABLE IN OUR COMMUNITY THEY MAY NOT HAVE KNOWN ABOUT:

YOUTH FOR UNITY RUNS FROM NOON UNTIL 3 P.M. SATURDAY AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB, LOCATED AT 823 PEARL STREET ON THE WEST END OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA.