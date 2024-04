A NEW POLITICAL PARTY IS OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZED IN NEBRASKA.

THE NEBRASKA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE HAS VERIFIED THAT ORGANIZERS OF THE NO LABELS NEBRASKA PARTY HAVE GATHERED ENOUGH SIGNATURES TO BE RECOGNIZED AS AN OFFICIAL POLITICAL PARTY IN THE STATE.

VOTER REGISTRATION FOR THE PARTY WILL START ON MAY 15TH, ONE DAY AFTER THE NEBRASKA PRIMARY ELECTION.

Logo from No Labels Facebook page