LIHEAP HOME HEATING HELP STILL AVAILABLE THROUGH APRIL

EVEN THOUGH SPRING IS WELL UNDERWAY, YOU CAN STILL RECEIVE HELP IN PAYING YOUR HOME HEATING BILL FROM THIS PAST WINTER.

JEAN LOGAN, DIRECTOR OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR HELP WITH THE LIHEAP PROGRAM WAS EXTENDED TO THE END OF APRIL THIS YEAR:

3308 OF THOSE 3589 APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR FUNDING ASSISTANCE.

LOGAN SAYS IT IS EASY TO APPLY:

LOGAN REMINDS APPLICANTS THAT LIHEAP ONLY PAYS A PORTION OF THEIR PRIMARY HEATING COSTS, NOT THE WHOLE MONTHLY BILL.

SHE SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT THAT YOU TRY TO PAY SOMETHING EACH MONTH TO AVOID A SPRING UTILITY SHUTOFF:

SOME OF THE ITEMS NEEDED TO APPLY INCLUDE A FORM OF ID, A COPY OF YOUR MOST RECENT HEATING BILL AND PROOF OF ALL HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS’ GROSS INCOME EITHER FOR THE PAST 30 DAYS OR THE PAST CALENDAR YEAR.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LIHEAP, CALL 712-274-1610.