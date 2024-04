IT’S CIRCUS TIME IN SIOUX CITY

IT IS CIRCUS TIME IN SIOUX CITY.

THE 72ND ANNUAL ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS WILL BE HELD NOW THROUGH APRIL 21ST IN THE FLEET FARM ARENA AT THE CITY EVENTS CENTER.

SHRINE SPOKESMAN DAVID KROGH SAYS TICKETS HAVE BEEN GOING FAST FOR TONIGHT’S OPENING PERFORMANCE:

KROGH SAYS A LONGTIME PARTNER IS BACK TO PUT ON THE ANNUAL SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA:

HE SAYS IF YOU’RE A LONG TIME FAN, OR YOU ARE BRINGING YOUR KIDS FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU WILL HAVE A LOT OF FUN AT ANY OF THE SEVERAL SCHEDULED PERFORMANCES:

THERE WILL BE HIGH WIRE ACTS, ELEPHANTS, CAMELS, LLAMAS, PONY RIDES, AND OF COURSE ABU BEKR CLOWNS AND MORE ENTERTAINING EVERYONE AT THE SHRINE CIRCUS.