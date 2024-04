GRASSLEY BLASTS SENATE DEMOCRATS MAYORKAS VOTE

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA SAYS “SENATE DEMOCRATS PAID A DISSERVICE TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AND THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION BY REFUSING WEDNESDAY TO CONSIDER BOTH ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS WITHOUT HOLDING A TRIAL.

GRASSLEY, SPEAKING EARLIER IN THE DAY ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”, SAYS SENATE DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK HAS FAILED TO UPHOLD HIS CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY:

CGTRIAL OC…..THE PRECEDENTS. :31

HOUSE REPUBLICANS HAD VOTED TO IMPEACH MAYORKAS OVER HIS ALLEGED MISHANDLING OF IMMIGRATION AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER:

CGTRIAL2 OC..ON TELEVISION. :16

GRASSLEY SAYS SCHUMER AND SENATE DEMOCRATS HAVE TAKEN A PAGE OUT OF FORMER MAJORITY LEADER HARRY REID’S BOOK BY BREAKING WITH CENTURIES OF SENATE PRECEDENT FOR THE SAKE OF PARTISAN POLITICS.