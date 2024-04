Clark Jersey Sales Also #1 In Nation

BASKETBALL SUPERSTAR CAITLIN CLARK KEEPS ON PUTTING UP BIG NUMBERS, THIS TIME IN JERSEY SALES.

JERSEY DISTRIBUTOR FANATICS SOLD OUT OF MOST SIZES IN CLARK’S INDIANA FEVER JERSEY WITHIN AN HOUR OF HER BEING SELECTED BY THE TEAM WITH THE FIRST OVERALL PICK IN MONDAY NIGHT’S WNBA DRAFT.

THE RETAILER IS CURRENTLY OFFERING PRE-ORDERS FOR CLARK JERSEYS THAT IT SAYS WILL SHIP NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 31ST.

TMZ REPORTS CLARK’S JERSEY BECAME THE TOP SELLER FOR A DRAFT PICK ACROSS ALL SPORTS IN FANATICS’ HISTORY.

CLARK WILL MAKE HER DEBUT WITH THE FEVER NEXT MONTH.