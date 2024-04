9-1-1 SERVICE RESTORED AFTER OUTAGE ACROSS SOUTH DAKOTA

RESIDENTS OF SOUTH DAKOTA WERE WITHOUT 9-1-1 PHONE SERVICE FOR ABOUT THREE HOURS WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS 9-1-1 SERVICE WAS RESTORED SHORTLY AFTER 11 P.M..

AUTHORITIES SAY METRO COMMUNICATIONS EXPERIENCED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES AROUND 8 P.M. AND WAS UNABLE TO RECEIVE 9-1-1 PHONE CALLS ACROSS THE STATE.

THE REASON FOR THE OUTAGE WAS NOT EXPLAINED BY THE D-P-S AFTER SERVICE WAS RESTORED.

CITIZENS WERE ABLE TO REACH THEIR LOCAL POLICE AND COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICES EMERGENCY SERVICES USING THEIR

NON-EMERGENCY LINE AND MOST COULD STILL TEXT 9-1-1..

PEOPLE ARE ASKED TO NOT CALL 9-1-1 AS A TEST.