TORNADO WARNINGS ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST IOWA

TORNADO WARNING SIRENS SOUNDED THROUGH THE AFTERNOON IN SIOUXLAND TUESDAY AS A SERIES OF STORM CELLS MOVED THROUGH OUR AREA.

THE SIRENS SOUNDED IN SIOUX CITY AROUND 1:40 P.M. FOR RADAR INDICATED ROTATION IN A STORM CELL THAT DROPPED PEA AND MARBLE SIZED HAIL IN THE METRO AREA.

TORNADO SIRENS WERE ACTIVATED IN LE MARS AROUND 2 P.M. WHEN A TRAINED SPOTTER CONFIRMED A FUNNEL SIGHTING TWO MILES WEST OF LE MARS.

OTHER WARNINGS WERE ISSUED JUST AFTER 2:15 AND 2:45 P.M. FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SIOUX COUNTY AND SIOUX CENTER AS MORE RADAR ROTATION WAS INDICATED.

A FUNNEL WAS CONFIRMED JUST WEST OF SIOUX CENTER AROUND 2:35 P.M. MOVING TO THE NORTHEAST.

COVER PHOTO BY JOSH LANGEL OF LE MARS