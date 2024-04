STUDENTS CHARGED AFTER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL BRAWL

NINE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH RIOTING FOLLOWING A BRAWL AT SIOUX CITY’S WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCHOOL TO ASSIST THE LIASION OFFICER WHEN IT WAS REPORTED THAT A FIGHT INVOLVING AT LEAST TEN STUDENTS HAD STARTED AFTER LUNCH AT THE SCHOOL.

SCHOOL STAFF ALSO HELPED BREAK UP THE DISTURBANCE.

NO WEAPONS WERE USED BY ANY OF THE STUDENTS INVOLVED IN THE PHYSICAL ALTERCATION.

POLICE SAY MANY OF THE 6TH THROUGH 8TH GRADERS INVOLVED WERE MICRONESIANS, WITH ONE GROUP OF THEM PREVIOUSLY INVOLVED IN A FIGHT AT THE CASEY’S CONVENIENCE STORE NEAR THE SCHOOL BACK IN OCTOBER.

THE OTHER GROUP WAS NOT PREVIOUSLY INVOLVED IN THAT INCIDENT

TODAY’S INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND MORE ARRESTS ARE POSSIBLE.

THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS CONDUCT LIKE THAT WHICH WAS DISPLAYED IS NOT TOLERATED IN OUR BUILDING, AND THE STUDENTS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT FACE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES INCLUDING DISCIPLINARY AND LEGAL ACTION.