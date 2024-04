NEW L-E-C COMPLETION DATE PUSHED BACK TO JULY

THE COMPLETION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WILL APPARENTLY NOW NOT HAPPEN UNTIL THE SUMMER.

L-E-C AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK ISSUED A STATEMENT ON THE ONGOING CONSTRUCTION AND DELAYS TO LOCAL MEDIA ON TUESDAY:

LECDELAY1 OC………COSTS AND DAMAGES. :35

WIECK EXPLAINED THAT THE NEW DELAYS INVOLVED A VARIETY OF MECHANICAL ISSUES REGARDING FIVE FAN POWERED BOXES AND FIVE CONTROL VALVES THAT NEEDED TO BE CHANGED, NEEDED PARTS THAT STILL HAVEN’T ARRIVED, AND OTHER ISSUES:

LECDELAY2 OC……INTROBA. ;24

WIECK SAYS THE NEW INFORMATION ON DELAYS WAS REVEALED AT A MEETING MONDAY, LEADING THE AUTHORITY TO BELIEVE THE SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION DATE OF WORK WOULDN’T TAKE PLACE NOW UNTIL EARLY JULY.