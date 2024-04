IOWA LEGISLATORS REACH DAY 100 OF SESSION

TODAY (TUESDAY) MARKS THE 100TH DAY OF THE 2024 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION — THE UNOFFICIAL DEADLINE FOR STATE LAWMAKERS TO ADJOURN.

SO FAR THOUGH, THE TRANSPORTATION BUDGET IS THE ONLY SPENDING BILL TO PASS BOTH CHAMBERS.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN OF SIOUX CITY CHAIRS THE TRANSPORTATION APPROPRIATIONS SUBCOMMITTEE:

BOSSMAN4 OC……..OF EVERYTHING. :08

BOSSMAN EXPLAINS WHAT THAT BUDGET BILL PAYS FOR:

BOSSMAN5 OC…WITH THAT. :10

ALL OF THE VARIOUS SPENDING BILLS GO TO FUND IOWA’S NEARLY NINE-BILLION DOLLAR STATE BUDGET.

IF LAWMAKERS DON’T PASS ALL OF THEM BY THE END OF THE DAY, ANY WORK THEY DO STARTING WEDNESDAY WILL GO WITHOUT PAY FOR THEIR LIVING EXPENSES IN DES MOINES.