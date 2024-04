EAST MIDDLE STUDENT FACES DISCIPLINE AFTER WEAPON REPORTED IN BACKPACK

AN INCIDENT INVOLVING A WEAPON WAS REPORTED AT EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL TUESDAY.

DURING LUNCH AT THAT SCHOOL, SOME STUDENTS TOLD SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS THEY SAW ANOTHER STUDENT WITH A WEAPON IN THEIR BACKPACK.

ADMINISTRATORS QUICKLY LOCATED THE STUDENT AND DISCOVERED AN AIRSOFT GUN IN THEIR POSSESSION.

THAT STUDENT FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR THE INCIDENT.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THE STUDENTS WHO MADE THE REPORT TO ADMINISTRATION DID THE RIGHT THING BY SPEAKING UP IMMEDIATELY.

SAFETY CONCERNS CAN AND SHOULD BE REPORTED DIRECTLY TO SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OR THROUGH THE DISTRICT’S WEBSITE TO HELP KEEP OUR SCHOOLS SAFE.