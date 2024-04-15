Ty Hanson Named USHL Defenseman Of The Week

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced today that Ty Hanson, has been named the USHL Defenseman of the week.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth commit tallied three points via two goals and an assist. Hanson also put together a +4 on the weekend while helping the Musketeers secure a first-round bye in the Clark Cup playoffs.

Hanson finished the season with 47 points, which places him as the top scoring blue liner for the Musketeers and the fifth overall point getter on the team. He also finished as the second highest scoring defenseman in the USHL.

In 59 games this season, the Hermantown, Minnesota native had 10 goals and 37 assists and finished with a +12. In his 117 USHL games, all with Sioux City, Hanson has racked up 72 points on 14 goals and 58 assists.

This is the second time Hanson has been named the defensive player of the week this season. He also was given the honor in October of this season. And at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Hanson was named a USHL Second Team All-Rookie.

The Musketeers have finished in second place of the Western Conference rewarding them with a first-round bye in the 2024 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

Sioux City awaits the winner of the opening round series between the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Lincoln Stars.

The Musketeers will then play that opponent in a best of five series in the Western Conference semi-finals beginning on the road either Friday or Saturday.