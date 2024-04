SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN KIDNAPPING OF 4 YEAR OLD BOY

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE KIDNAPPING OF A FOUR-YEAR-OLD CHILD FRIDAY IN LAURENS, IOWA.

40-YEAR-OLD KARSON SOUMWEI IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE KIDNAPPING.

LAURENS POLICE STATED ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE THAT THE CHILD WAS REPORTED MISSING FRIDAY NIGHT AT AROUND 10 P.M.

POLICE SAY THE CHILD WAS ALLEGEDLY TAKEN FROM HIS HOME’S YARD AND WAS LOCATED AT THE PUBLIC LIBRARY PARK.

THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT DOCUMENT SAYS POLICE FOUND THE CHILD WITH FAMILY FRIENDS WHO HAD TAKEN THE CHILD AWAY FROM SOUMWEI.

POLICE RETURNED THE CHILD TO HIS MOTHER AND LOCATED SOUMWEI AT AN APARTMENT.

HE TOLD POLICE HE TOOK THE CHILD BECAUSE HE FELT BAD FOR HIM.

THE BOY’S MOTHER TOLD POLICE SHE DOES NOT KNOW SOUMWEI AND DID NOT GIVE HIM PERMISSION TO TAKE THE CHILD.