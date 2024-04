NEBRASKA DRIVERS ARE SETTING SPEEDING TICKET RECORDS

DRIVERS ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS ARE OFF TO A SPEEDY START IN 2024.

IN THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF THE YEAR, NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS ISSUED MORE CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING AT OVER 90 MILES PER HOUR AND SPEEDING AT OVER 100 MILES PER HOUR THAN ANY YEAR IN THE PAST DECADE.

SO FAR IN 2024, TROOPERS HAVE STOPPED 289 DRIVERS FOR SPEEDING AT OVER 100 MPH AND 1,385 FOR OVER 90 MPH.

THOSE FIGURES REPRESENT A 60% INCREASE FOR OVER 100 MPH AND A 35% INCREASE OVER 90 MPH FROM THE PREVIOUS 10-YEAR AVERAGE.

THE STATE PATROL SAYS AT 90 MILES PER HOUR, IT TAKES AN AVERAGE VEHICLE THE DISTANCE OF NEARLY 600 FEET TO STOP.

AT 100 MILES PER HOUR, THAT DISTANCE INCREASES TO NEARLY 700 FEET, WHICH REPRESENTS WELL OVER 2 FOOTBALL FIELDS.

