IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER MORE TAX CUTS

IOWA HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS ARE WORKING ON ANOTHER ROUND OF STATE INCOME TAX CUTS.

TAXCUT1 OC………WE HEAD HOME.” :07

TAX CUTS APPROVED IN 2022 WILL SHRINK THE STATE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX TO A SINGLE RATE JUST UNDER FOUR PERCENT BY 2026.

IN JANUARY, GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SUGGESTED GOING LOWER, TO THREE-POINT-65 PERCENT AND MAKING THAT RATE RETROACTIVE TO JANUARY 1ST OF THIS YEAR.

GRASSLEY SAYS HOUSE REPUBLICANS ARE DEVELOPING A PLAN.

TAXCUT2 OC……….RESOLUTION ON THAT.” :04

TUESDAY IS THE 100TH DAY OF THE 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

IT’S A TARGET DATE FOR ADJOURNING THE IOWA GENERAL ASSEMBLY AND THE LAST DAY LEGISLATORS GET EXPENSE MONEY IN ADDITION TO THEIR SALARY, BUT THERE’S NO LEGAL DEADLINE FOR CONCLUDING THE SESSION.

Radio Iowa