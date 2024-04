AMY GRANT TO PERFORM IN SIOUX CITY

GOSPEL AND POP MUSIC STAR AMY GRANT WILL BE PERFORMING IN SIOUX CITY THIS FALL.

GRANT, WHOSE CAREER SPANS MORE THAN 40 YEARS, IS BRINGING HER TOUR TO THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11TH.

SHE HAS SOLD MORE THAN 30 MILLION ALBUMS WORLD-WIDE, INCLUDING THREE MULTI-PLATINUM, SIX PLATINUM, AND FOUR GOLD.

GRANT HAS RECORDED SIX NO. 1 HITS, 10 “TOP 40” POP SINGLES, 17 “TOP 40” ADULT CONTEMPORARY TRACKS AND MULTIPLE CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN CHART-TOPPERS.

SHE HAS RECEIVED 6 GRAMMY AWARDS AND 26 DOVE AWARDS, A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME, AND A STAR ON THE MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME.

GRANT WAS MOST RECENTLY INDUCTED INTO THE GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME IN NASHVILLE.

TICKETS STARTING AT $59-DOLLARS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 19TH AT 10:00 AM AND CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM OR AT THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE.