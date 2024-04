PLANTING SEASON GETTING UNDERWAY IN IOWA

THE WEATHER IS WARMING UP AND THE TRACTORS ARE HEADING INTO THE FIELDS AS IOWA FARMERS START THE PLANTING SEASON.

ANGIE RIECK HINZ, A FIELD AGRONOMIST WITH THE IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION, SAYS SHE’S SPOTTED PLENTY OF ACTIVITY THIS PAST WEEK IN THE NORTHERN PART OF THE STATE.

PLANTING1 OC……FIELD OPERATIONS. :14

THE NEW MAP RELEASED LAST WEEK BY THE IOWA DROUGHT MONITOR SHOWS SLIGHT IMPROVEMENTS IN ALL CATEGORIES, THOUGH THERE’S STILL A BIG SPLOTCH OF RED IN NORTHEAST AND EAST-CENTRAL IOWA — AS 32-PERCENT OF THE STATE REMAINS UNDER SEVERE OR EXTREME DROUGHT.

RIECK HINZ SAYS, AS ALWAYS, RAIN WILL BE KEY IN THE SUCCESS OF THIS NEXT CROP.

PLANTING2 OC…….. “GROWING SEASON” :18

THE SHORT-TERM FORECAST CALLS FOR RAIN LATE MONDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING.

