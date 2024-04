HAMILTON BLVD & INDIAN HILLS ROAD REPAIRS TO GET UNDERWAY

TRAFFIC WILL BE SLOWED ON A SECTION OF INDIAN HILLS DRIVE ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE BEGINNING MONDAY.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE WESTBOUND LANE WILL BE CLOSED WEST OF APACHE COURT FOR STREET REPAIRS, WEATHER PERMITTING.

ALTERNATING TRAFFIC WILL BE MAINTAINED IN THE EASTBOUND LANE.

THE STREET REPAIRS SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY FRIDAY, APRIL 19TH.

A REMINDER THAT TRAFFIC ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD WILL BE AFFECTED FROM STONE PARK BOULEVARD TO WEST CLIFTON AVENUE THIS WEEK BECAUSE OF A MEDIAN REMOVAL PROJECT.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE CONTRACTOR PLANS TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION MONDAY TO REMOVE THE EXISTING RAISED MEDIAN FROM STONE PARK BOULEVARD TO WEST CLIFTON AVENUE.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES INSTALLING IMPROVED DETECTION FOR TRAFFIC SIGNALS AND INSTALLATION OF NEW STREET PAVING WITH A PAINTED MEDIAN.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TWO STAGES WITH THROUGH TRAFFIC ALONG HAMILTON BOULEVARD RESTRICTED DURING BOTH STAGES OF CONSTRUCTION.

THE FIRST STAGE WILL HAVE TWO LANE HEAD TO HEAD TRAFFIC.

A DETOUR FOR SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC TO ACCESS STONE PARK BOULEVARD WILL BE POSTED USING 36TH STREET, JACKSON STREET, AND 27TH STREET.

THE SECOND STAGE WILL ONLY CLOSE THE RIGHT LANE OF SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC BETWEEN WEST CLIFTON AND STONE PARK BOULEVARD.

THE PROJECT SHOULD TAKE FIVE TO SIX WEEKS TO COMPLETE.