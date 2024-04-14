Clark Cup Hockey Playoffs Begin Monday

The United States Hockey League has announced the first-round matchups for the 2024 Clark Cup Playoffs.

The format for the 2023-24 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs features 12 teams, six from each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, beginning Monday, April 15. The USHL postseason tournament, which consists of four rounds, starts with a best-of-three first round series between the #3 and #6 seeds and #4 and #5 seeds from each of the two conferences. All three games will be played at the higher seed’s home location on three consecutive nights.

In the Western Conference, the third-seeded Waterloo Black Hawks hosts the six-seed Lincoln Stars with all three games beginning at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena in Waterloo, Iowa.

Seeded fourth, the Tri-City Storm hosts the #5-seed Sioux Falls Stampede with all three games beginning at 7:05 p.m. CST at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

#6 Lincoln Stars at #3 Waterloo Black Hawks

Game 1: Monday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 3*: Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. CST

#5 Sioux Falls Stampede at #4 Tri-City Storm

Game 1: Monday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 3*: Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. CST

In the Eastern Conference, the #3-seed Green Bay Gamblers hosts sixth-seeded Chicago Steel with all games scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CST at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The #4-seed Youngstown Phantoms hosts the #5 Madison Capitols with all three games starting at 7:05 p.m. EST at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

#6 Chicago Steel at #3 Green Bay Gamblers

Game 1: Monday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. CST

Game 3*: Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. CST

#5 Madison Capitols at #4 Youngstown Phantoms

Game 1: Monday, April 15 at 7:05 p.m. EST

Game 2: Tuesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. EST

Game 3*: Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. EST

Following the first round, the winner of the #3 vs. #6 series will automatically play the #2 seed from their respective conference (Muskegon in the Eastern Conference and Sioux City in the Western Conference) while the winner of the #4 vs. #5 series will automatically play the #1 seeds in the conference semifinals (Dubuque in the Eastern Conference and Fargo in the Western Conference).

The winners of the conference semifinals matchups then face-off in a best-of-five conference final series. The format of conference final will be 2-2-1 with games 1, 2 and 5 at the higher seed. The Eastern and Western Conference Champions will meet for the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series played in the 2-2-1 format with the higher seed hosting games 1, 2 and 5.

