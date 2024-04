CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE SATURDAY EVENING STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING THAT OCCURRED SATURDAY EVENING IN THE AREA OF 8TH AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE CALL WAS FIRST REPORTED AS A SHOOTING AROUND 6:15 P.M.

RESPONDING OFFICERS FOUND A VICTIM WHO HAD SUSTAINED SIGNIFICANT INJURIES TO HIS HAND.

INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT THE INJURIES THAT THE VICTIM SUSTAINED WERE FROM SOME TYPE OF KNIFE OR OTHER EDGED WEAPON AND NOT A GUNSHOT.

THEY LEARNED THE UNIDENTIFIED MALE VICTIM HAD BEEN IN AN ALTERCATION WITH ANOTHER MALE SUBJECT WHEN THE INJURY WAS INFLICTED.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.