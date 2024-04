NOEM SAYS ABORTION SHOULD BE UP TO EACH STATE

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS SHE WANTS ABORTION LAWS TO BE UP TO THE PEOPLE.

HER COMMENTS COME AS A BALLOT QUESTION THAT WOULD ESTABLISH A RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IN SOUTH DAKOTA’S CONSTITUTION COULD BE PASSED BY SOUTH DAKOTA VOTERS THIS YEAR.

THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR RECENTLY CAME OUT SUPPORTING DONALD TRUMP’S ABORTION POSITION AHEAD OF THIS YEAR’S ELECTION.

SHE SAID SHE AGREES WITH HIS STANCE THAT THE DECISION SHOULD BE UP TO STATES INSTEAD OF A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, WHICH IS NOW THE CASE AFTER ROE V. WADE WAS OVERTURNED.

NOEM POSTED A SOCIAL MEDIA STATEMENT THIS WEEK, SAYING, “WHAT VOTERS WANT IN SOUTH DAKOTA MIGHT BE DIFFERENT THAN WHAT VOTERS WANT IN CALIFORNIA.”

THE GOVERNOR IS PRO-LIFE HERSELF, AND SHE NOTED THAT’S THE MAJORITY POSITION OF SOUTH DAKOTANS.