ERNST SAYS U.S. AG EXPORTS ARE LAGGING

U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS IT’S TIME FOR CONGRESS TO PASS THE EXPANDING AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS ACT SHE’S CO-SPONSORING WITH AN INDEPENDENT SENATOR FROM MAINE AND A MINNESOTA SENATOR WHO’S A DEMOCRAT.

THE BILL WOULD DOUBLE FEDERAL FUNDING FOR MARKETING CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE THE SALE OF U-S AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS IN FOREIGN COUNTRIES.

ERNSTAG1 OC……….IOWA FARMERS.” :27

ERNST SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SHOULD DO MORE TO PROMOTE THE SALE OF U-S AGRICULTURAL GOODS.

HER COMMENTS COME AS JAPAN’S PRIME MINISTER WRAPPED UP A STATE VISIT TO THE UNITED STATES.

ERNSTAG2 OC……..FOR PORK PRODUCTS.” :09

MEXICO IS THE TOP EXPORT DESTINATION FOR IOWA PORK

Radio Iowa