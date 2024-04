BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT NOW CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT

THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE JANUARY 23RD ROBBERY OF THE DOWNTOWN GREAT SOUTHERN BANK WILL NOW STAND TRIAL IN FEDERAL COURT.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY HAS DISMISSED THE CASE AGAINST 31-YEAR-OLD JONATHAN BIRDNECKLACE OF SIOUX CITY IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE BECAUSE HE IS NOW BEING CHARGED BY FEDERAL PROSECUTORS IN THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF IOWA.

BIRDNECKLACE IS NOW CHARGED WITH BANK ROBBERY BY FORCE OR VIOLENCE.

HE HAD BEEN CHARGED WITH 2ND-DEGREE ROBBERY IN IOWA AND HAD PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THE CHARGE IN EARLY FEBRUARY.

BIRDNECKLACE HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ROBBING THE SAME BANK IN OCTOBER OF 2014.

HE HAD BEEN DISCHARGED FROM PRISON JUST 13 DAYS BEFORE ALLEGEDLY COMMITTED THE SECOND BANK ROBBERY.